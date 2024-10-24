Analyst Ratings For Blueprint Medicines

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 6 analysts have published ratings on Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) in the last three months.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $120.17, a high estimate of $138.00, and a low estimate of $88.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 4.13% from the previous average price target of $115.40.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Blueprint Medicines. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Dai UBS Announces Neutral $88.00 - Ami Fadia Needham Raises Buy $133.00 $130.00 Michael Schmitz Guggenheim Raises Buy $138.00 $130.00 Joel Beatty Baird Raises Outperform $127.00 $112.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $130.00 $130.00 Peter Lawson Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $105.00 $75.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Blueprint Medicines. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Blueprint Medicines compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Blueprint Medicines's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Blueprint Medicines's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Blueprint Medicines analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on improving the lives of patients with diseases driven by abnormal kinase activation. The company has developed a small molecule drug pipeline in cancer and a rare genetic disease. Its drug candidates includes AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis, BLU-808 a potential treatment for mast cell disorders, including chronic urticaria, sleep disruption and other related diseases. It also has other drugs in its pipeline such as BLU-956, BLU-222 for treatment of breast cancer.

Blueprint Medicines: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Blueprint Medicines's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 139.98%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Blueprint Medicines's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -36.19% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Blueprint Medicines's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -15.85%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.46%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.48, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for BPMC

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Stifel Maintains Buy Mar 2022 Citigroup Initiates Coverage On Neutral Feb 2022 SVB Leerink Downgrades Outperform Market Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for BPMC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.