Analyst Expectations For SoundHound AI's Future

Analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $16.0, a high estimate of $26.00, and a low estimate of $10.00. Highlighting a 9.19% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $17.62.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive SoundHound AI is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniel Ives Wedbush Lowers Outperform $15.00 $22.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Lowers Buy $10.00 $13.00 Scott Buck HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $26.00 $26.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Buy $13.00 $9.50

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to SoundHound AI. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to SoundHound AI. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of SoundHound AI compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of SoundHound AI compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for SoundHound AI's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of SoundHound AI's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on SoundHound AI analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI Inc is an innovator of conversational intelligence, offering an independent Voice AI platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to customers. The company's voice AI delivers speed and accuracy in numerous languages to product creators and service providers across retail, financial services, healthcare, automotive, smart devices, and restaurants via groundbreaking AI-driven products like Smart Answering, Smart Ordering, Dynamic Drive-Thru, and Amelia AI Agents.

Financial Milestones: SoundHound AI's Journey

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining SoundHound AI's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 101.45% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: SoundHound AI's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -748.63%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): SoundHound AI's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -108.06%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): SoundHound AI's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -49.09%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.02.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for SOUN

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Wedbush Maintains Outperform Outperform Apr 2025 DA Davidson Maintains Buy Buy Mar 2025 HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for SOUN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.