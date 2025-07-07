Analyst Expectations For Hamilton Insurance Group's Future

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $22.5, a high estimate of $25.00, and a low estimate of $20.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 4.65% increase from the previous average price target of $21.50.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Hamilton Insurance Group is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alex Scott Barclays Raises Overweight $25.00 $21.00 Michael Zaremski BMO Capital Maintains Market Perform $23.00 $23.00 Bob Huang Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $20.00 $19.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $22.00 $23.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Hamilton Insurance Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Hamilton Insurance Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Hamilton Insurance Group compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Hamilton Insurance Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Hamilton Insurance Group's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Hamilton Insurance Group's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Hamilton Insurance Group

Hamilton Insurance Group Ltd is a specialty insurance and reinsurance company. It operates globally, with underwriting operations in London, Dublin, Bermuda, and the United States. It operates three principal underwriting platforms (Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select and Hamilton Re) that are categorized into two reporting business segments: International and Bermuda.

Hamilton Insurance Group: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Hamilton Insurance Group's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 16.57%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 10.35%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hamilton Insurance Group's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.42%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hamilton Insurance Group's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.0% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.06.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Latest Ratings for HG

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight Jun 2025 BMO Capital Downgrades Outperform Market Perform May 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight

