Analog Devices (ADI) Up 13.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Analog Devices (ADI). Shares have added about 13.1% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Analog Devices due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Analog Devices Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Analog Devices reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 non-GAAP earnings of $3.09 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.9%. The company reported earnings of $1.85 per share in the year-ago period.

Analog Devices’ second-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues of $3.62 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.51 billion. The top line increased 37% from the year-ago quarter’s revenues of $2.64 billion.

Analog Devices’ Q2 Details

Industrial: Revenues from this segment were $1.80 billion, representing 50% of total revenues and reflecting 56% year-over-year growth.

Automotive: Revenues reached $871.6 million (or 24% of total revenue), up 2% year over year.

Communications: Revenues came in at $554.7 million, accounting for 15% of total revenues and rising 79% year over year.

Consumer: The segment generated $397.8 million (or 11% of revenues), marking a 23% increase compared with the same quarter last year.

The adjusted gross margin expanded 360 basis points to 73%, while the adjusted operating margin was 49%, up 780 basis points year over year.

ADI’s Balance Sheet and Cash Flows

As of May 2, 2026, cash and cash equivalents were approximately $2.44 billion, down from $2.91 billion as of Jan. 31, 2026. The company also held $1 billion in short-term investments during the second quarter.

Long-term debt was $7.235 billion compared with $7.24 billion at the end of the previous quarter.

Analog Devices generated $872 million in operating cash flow and $734 million in free cash flow during the second quarter of fiscal 2026.

In the fiscal second quarter, the company returned $1.31 billion to shareholders, comprising $536 million in dividends and $773 million in share repurchases.

ADI Initiates Q3 FY26 Guidance

For the third quarter of fiscal 2026, management expects revenues to be $3.9 billion (+/- $100 million).

The company projects a reported operating margin of approximately 39% (+/-150 bps) and an adjusted operating margin of about 49% (+/-100 bps).

Reported earnings are anticipated to be $2.60 (+/-$0.15) per share, while adjusted earnings are expected to be $3.30 (+/-$0.15) per share.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a upward trend in estimates revision.

The consensus estimate has shifted 12.35% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Analog Devices has a average Growth Score of C, however its Momentum Score is doing a lot better with an A. However, the stock was allocated a grade of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. It comes with little surprise Analog Devices has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Analog Devices is part of the Zacks Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry. Over the past month, Microchip Technology (MCHP), a stock from the same industry, has gained 9.5%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended March 2026 more than a month ago.

Microchip Tech reported revenues of $1.31 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +35.1%. EPS of $0.57 for the same period compares with $0.11 a year ago.

For the current quarter, Microchip Tech is expected to post earnings of $0.66 per share, indicating a change of +144.4% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate remained unchanged over the last 30 days.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) for Microchip Tech. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of D.

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Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.