News & Insights

Markets
HKD

AMTD Digital Expects Better HY Profit

January 25, 2024 — 09:49 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD), a digital solutions and hospitality platform, Thursday announced that it expects an increase of over 150 percent in its profit for six months ended October 31, 2023.

The company expects the profit for half year to be over $27 million primarily due to a $6 million revenue growth from hotel operations, hospitality and VIP services.

Currently, AMTD Digital's stock is trading at $4.0799, up 1.47 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HKD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.