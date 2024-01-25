AMTD Digital Expects Better HY Profit

(RTTNews) - AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD), a digital solutions and hospitality platform, Thursday announced that it expects an increase of over 150 percent in its profit for six months ended October 31, 2023.

The company expects the profit for half year to be over $27 million primarily due to a $6 million revenue growth from hotel operations, hospitality and VIP services.

Currently, AMTD Digital's stock is trading at $4.0799, up 1.47 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

