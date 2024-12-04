AmRest Holdings Concludes Significant Share Buyback Program

AmRest Holdings SE (ARHOF) has released an update.

AmRest Holdings SE has completed its share buyback program, acquiring a total of 1,913,804 shares, which account for approximately 0.87% of the company’s share capital. The final acquisitions took place between December 2 and December 4, 2024, signaling a strategic move to enhance shareholder value. Investors in the financial markets might find this development noteworthy as it reflects the company’s confidence in its market position.

