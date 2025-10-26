Amplius Wealth Trims Global ETF but Keeps Core Exposure Through Flagship Fund

Key Points

Amploius Wealth sold 25,217 shares of ACWI for an estimated $3.3 million based on the average share price for the third quarter.

The transaction represents about 0.3% of 13F reportable assets under management for the period.

Nevertheless, Amplius reported still holding 81,208 shares of ACWI valued at $11.2 million at quarter-end.

On Tuesday, Amplius Wealth Advisors disclosed a sale of 25,217 shares of the iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI), reducing its position by an estimated $3.3 million in the third quarter.

What Happened

Pennsylvania-based Amplius Wealth Advisors disclosed in an SEC filing released Tuesday that it sold 25,217 shares of the iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) during the quarter. The estimated transaction value was $3.3 million based on the period’s average share price. Amplius' position in ACWI stood at 81,208 shares, or $11.2 million, after the transaction.

What Else to Know

This sale reduced the ACWI stake to about 1% of Amplius Wealth Advisors' reportable assets under management.

Top five holdings after the filing:

CBOE:AAAA: $234.5 million (20.3% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:PVAL: $85.7 million (7.4% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:RECS: $64.6 million (5.6% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:TMFC: $63.6 million (5.5% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:STIP: $48.5 million (4.2% of AUM)

As of Frudat, ACWI shares were priced at $140.86, up 18% over the past year and outperforming the S&P 500's nearly 17% gain.

ETF Overview

Metric Value AUM $23.4 billion Price (as of market close Friday) $140.86 Dividend yield (TTM) 1.5% 1-year total return 17.6%

ETF Snapshot

ACWI tracks the MSCI ACWI Index, providing exposure to both developed and emerging equity markets worldwide.

The portfolio consists of a diversified basket of global equities across sectors and geographies.

It serves institutional and retail investors seeking broad global equity exposure through a single ETF.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF offers investors access to a globally diversified portfolio by tracking the performance of the MSCI All Country World Index. Its strategy employs passive investing to capture returns across both developed and emerging markets.

Foolish Take

Amplius Wealth Advisors’ sale of a portion of its iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) stake this quarter looks less like a retreat from global equities and more like portfolio housekeeping within its broader allocation strategy. The Philadelphia area-based wealth firm sold 25,217 shares, an estimated $3.3 million reduction, but still maintains meaningful exposure through its top holding—the Amplius Aggressive Asset Allocation ETF (AAAA).



According to its latest SEC filing, Amplius pared back other growth-oriented ETFs such as QQQ, IUSG, and ACWI, while adding to USTB, a short-term bond fund. However, the funds it sold are among AAAA’s top holdings, suggesting Amplius isn’t abandoning its core equity exposure. True to its philosophy of risk-managed, tax-efficient investing, Amplius instead appears to be rebalancing after strong global stock gains rather than repositioning away from risk altogether.



For long-term investors, the shift underscores the value of dynamic allocation—maintaining broad diversification through core ETFs like ACWI while using satellite positions to fine-tune exposure as markets evolve.

Glossary

Assets under management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed on behalf of clients by a financial institution.

13F reportable assets: Securities holdings that investment managers must disclose quarterly to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) if they manage over $100 million.

ETF (exchange-traded fund): An investment fund traded on stock exchanges, holding a basket of assets like stocks or bonds.

Passive investing: An investment strategy aiming to replicate the performance of a market index rather than actively selecting securities.

MSCI ACWI Index: A global equity index covering both developed and emerging markets across the world.

Diversified portfolio: An investment mix spread across various assets, sectors, or regions to reduce risk.

Dividend yield: The annual dividends paid by an investment, expressed as a percentage of its current price.

Total return: The investment's price change plus all dividends and distributions, assuming those payouts are reinvested.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.