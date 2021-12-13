Amplifying Black Voices: Ali Truman

As part of Nasdaq’s ongoing commitment to equality and work to advance inclusive growth and prosperity, we are continuing our digital series, Amplifying Black Voices, a multimedia retrospective featuring works of art and photography documenting Black life.

We recently spoke with Ali Truman (She/Her) of Baltimore, Md., who specializes in photography, about capturing “Intimacy Through an Afrocentric Lens.”

Please tell us about yourself and how you got started as an artist.

Growing up in a digital age, I've always had a camera in my hand and creativity in my mind. When I was around the age of 8, I was very interested in drawing and art. So much so that I thought I wanted to be a tattoo artist (fast forward 12 years, and I still don't have any tattoos). As I grew up and started using my house's computer more, I started making and editing my own videos. I kept at this hobby for a couple of years until I was in Junior year in high school and decided to take a photography class. Though at the time I didn't realize how deep my passion for photography had developed, soon after the school year ended, I started to rent cameras in the summer and go out by myself or with friends to take pictures. And when I finally got my license, I would take long drives out just to see what I could capture. Unnecessary walks so I could get an idea out. The year I graduated is when I unknowingly started to take my craft a little bit more seriously, and I can contribute the work I did that summer to the current place and level I'm at right now. Through all this time, I don't think I ever had in mind "I want to be a photographer" or "I want to be a director" I've always just done what felt right, and this happens to be it.

What's your inspiration for your work?

I get a lot of inspiration from inside my head. Certain things bring up certain images to my mind. I often think of random phrases or quotes and try to create an image or scene around them. I think my brain works in purely motion pictures sometimes, and from that, I'll try and get an attainable image from it that I can produce. Outside of myself, I would say my biggest inspiration is just everyday life. I don't particularly like to look at other artistic work because while it is interesting, I find more inspiration in conversation, people watching, being around people I love, seeing a nice piece of furniture, or even experiencing certain touches, feelings, or sounds.

Please tell us why you chose these pieces to display.

I chose these photographs because each one provokes a certain type of emotion or feeling in me that just keeps my eyes glued.

The first photo is a part of a photo project I did for my magazine, "Family First Magazine," called "Boys Cry." Photographed is my friend Xavier Gibson, who I had chosen to model for this series. This shoot was a very challenging one, but I'm so grateful for their patience that allowed me to produce this beautiful photo.

The next photo is of a friend I work very frequently with who goes by the name Three Eyed Mouse. This was from the first shoot we did together as a promo for his single, "Abuse Your Illusions." I'm so fortunate to have people around me who allow me to interpret their art and create an image for it. This photo definitely has to be one of my favorites from this year.

Lastly, I chose a photo I took of my friend Al Rogers Jr. this past winter. I like to break up some of my work photoshoots by doing some "just for fun" shoots, which is what we did here. We shot this deep in a city called Glen Arm here in Baltimore. At the time, I was driving around the countryside a lot and kept passing by this particular white fence and field. The sky, for some reason over there, was so blue, like the earth was saturated in just this one spot. One day I just woke up and decided I needed to do a shoot over there. Al is a great model that I love working with. I knew if anyone was going to be down to go 40 minutes out with me in the cold and snow to get a couple of pictures, it was going to be him! Despite not even getting the main elements of the landscape in the picture that drew me to that location in the first place, this photo still blows me away.

ABV Ali Truman “Boys Cry”

“Abuse Your Illusions”

“Untitled” /

Please describe your dream project.

It's so hard to nail down ideas when every hour I'm finding something new that inspires me, but one idea that has stuck for years is my desire to direct a new "Alice in Wonderland." Anytime I lay my head down and close my eyes, I prepare myself to have a dream so intense that it sticks with me for a while. About 5-6 years ago, I fell asleep in the afternoon in the summer and had one of these dreams. It felt like I was in a different world for like two days, but in reality, it had only been a couple of hours. I woke up immediately and tried to make sense of what I had just experienced, and I came to the conclusion that I was in a wonderland. Since then, I've just wanted to recreate what I felt for others to also feel and see.

What is the best way for allies to help amplify Black voices?

I think by simply putting them in places to learn, progress, and succeed- providing the resources to support whatever it is they may be putting their energy into. I've personally been fortunate enough to have people around me that consistently trust and offer me new experiences and projects that, at the end of the day, have only made me a more well-rounded artist. Through opportunity, I've learned that my skills go even further from photography and directing to set design, videography, creative directing, and editing. All of which have opened different doors and opportunities for me to discover. At this point in time, there are so many spaces black people have yet to really touch and make their own, and I think once we see the growth of that, the playing field in which we all participate will evolve and flourish.

Do you have a personal business or organization that people can support?

Yes! I own "Family First Magazine," which is a project I've been working on since 2016 and was able to bring to fruition last year. It is a dynamic magazine that has something for everyone in it, as well as interactive elements and information for creatives of all types! Currently, there are three issues out that you can purchase and explore. New issues are released every six months. I have some very exciting new things I am working on for the upcoming 4th issue, which is set to be released in the winter of 2022, so go get caught up to speed on Familyfirstmag.com and stay on the lookout for this upcoming season!

You can learn more about First Family Magainze on Instagram @famfirstmag and explore more of Truman’s photography @trumannali.

