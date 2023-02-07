Amphenol (APH) Declares $0.21 Dividend

Amphenol said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share ($0.84 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 20, 2023 will receive the payment on April 12, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.21 per share.

At the current share price of $81.80 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.03%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.00%, the lowest has been 0.73%, and the highest has been 1.46%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.12 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.25 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.26. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.68%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.86% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Amphenol is $87.41. The forecasts range from a low of $65.11 to a high of $101.85. The average price target represents an increase of 6.86% from its latest reported closing price of $81.80.

The projected annual revenue for Amphenol is $12,932MM, an increase of 2.45%. The projected annual EPS is $3.08, a decrease of 3.44%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1780 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amphenol. This is an increase of 76 owner(s) or 4.46%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:APH is 0.4305%, an increase of 4.5395%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.07% to 644,539K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Bank of New York Mellon holds 25,174,386 shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,574,107 shares, representing a decrease of 5.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APH by 53.17% over the last quarter.

FCNTX - Fidelity Contrafund holds 21,213,524 shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,324,440 shares, representing a decrease of 0.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APH by 10.62% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,765,727 shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,584,932 shares, representing an increase of 1.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APH by 9.53% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 17,540,592 shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,185,829 shares, representing an increase of 2.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APH by 4.71% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 14,581,236 shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,358,712 shares, representing a decrease of 46.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APH by 58.97% over the last quarter.

Amphenol Background Information

Amphenol Corporation is one of the world's largest designers, manufacturers and marketers of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors and interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. Amphenol designs, manufactures and assembles its products at facilities in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Australia and Africa and sells its products through its own global sales force, independent representatives and a global network of electronics distributors. Amphenol has a diversified presence as a leader in high-growth areas of the interconnect market including: Automotive, Broadband Communications, Commercial Aerospace, Industrial, Information Technology and Data Communications, Military, Mobile Devices and Mobile Networks.

