Is Amneal a Buy Before Rytary Generic Erosion?

Amneal Pharmaceuticals AMRX is heading into 2026 with a catalyst-and-risk setup that is easy to oversimplify. The market often frames the story around one branded product. That misses the broader earnings engine across retail generics, complex injectables and biosimilars, plus government distribution.

The real question for investors is whether the company can keep fundamentals improving even as Rytary faces generic pressure, and whether the current valuation already discounts that swing factor.

AMRX Setup Looks Better Than a One-Product Story

Amneal is not a single-drug narrative. The company operates through three segments: Affordable Medicines (retail generics, injectables and biosimilars), Specialty (a neurology-heavy branded portfolio) and AvKARE (distribution to U.S. federal government and other channels).

That mix matters because it diversifies cash flow and reduces dependency on any one product cycle. In fiscal 2025, total net revenues were $3.0 billion, with Affordable Medicines contributing $1.7 billion (57.8%), Specialty contributing $528.5 million (17.5%), and AvKARE contributing $744.7 million (24.7%).

For context, larger peers like Teva Pharmaceutical Industries TEVA and Viatris VTRS also lean on scale and breadth across generics and complex products to navigate industry pricing pressure.

Amneal’s Rytary Erosion Is the 2026 Swing Factor

Management expects Specialty revenue growth to be about flat in 2026, with Crexont growth offsetting anticipated generic erosion of Rytary. An authorized generic version of Rytary has already launched, and the company expects additional generic entrants.

That dynamic makes 2026 a transition year for the Specialty segment. The setup improves if Crexont and other brands scale enough to restore momentum after the loss of exclusivity, with management expecting the segment to resume a stronger growth trajectory from 2027.

AMRX Valuation Context Versus Sales Multiples

The market is pricing AMRX at a discount on a sales-multiple basis. The stock is trading at 1.48X trailing 12-month sales per share versus 2.19X for the Zacks sub-industry, 2.44X for the Zacks Medical sector, and 6.00X for the S&P 500.

That gap suggests investors are applying a meaningful haircut for execution and competition risk, including the expected Specialty headwind and ongoing generics pricing pressure. The question is whether operational delivery in 2026 can narrow that discount over time.

Amneal’s 2026 Outlook Still Calls for Progress

Amneal reaffirmed 2026 net revenue guidance of $3.05 billion to $3.15 billion. The key shift was profitability. The company raised its adjusted EBITDA outlook to $740 million to $770 million and lifted adjusted earnings per share to 95 cents to $1.05.

Holding revenue steady while lifting earnings ranges points to better mix, efficiency, and cash generation as the portfolio tilts toward higher-value products. That matters in a year when Specialty growth may be constrained by Rytary pressure.

AMRX: What Would Make the “Pre-Erosion” Case Work

Investors focused on the “pre-erosion” window in 2026 will likely want to see Affordable Medicines accelerate as projected. Management expects that segment’s net revenues to grow 7% to 8% in 2026, supported by new product launches and complex products.

A second checkpoint is evidence that the complex portfolio is carrying its weight. In the first quarter of 2026, Affordable Medicines revenue growth was driven by strong performance in the complex portfolio, including Women’s Health and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder medicines.

Third, AvKARE needs to remain a stabilizer. While AvKARE revenues declined 4% year over year in the first quarter as government-channel growth was offset by weakness in low-margin distribution, the segment remains a meaningful contributor to the overall revenue base.

AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. Price and Consensus

AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. price-consensus-chart | AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. Quote

Amneal’s Key Near-Term Catalysts and Headwinds

On the positive side, recent launches and approvals are expanding the differentiated injectables portfolio. The Food and Drug Administration approved romidepsin injection solution, which is eligible for Competitive Generic Therapy designation and includes 180 days of market exclusivity.

Amneal is also building out complex categories. The company launched its first two respiratory metered-dose inhalation products in the United States and introduced additional Affordable Medicines products such as bimatoprost ophthalmic solution 0.01%.

Risks remain straightforward. Pricing competition in U.S. generics can pressure margins, regulatory reviews can take longer than expected, and complex launches carry execution risk. In Specialty, the anticipated Rytary erosion is the defining near-term headwind.

AMRX Decision Framework for Investors

For 2026, the bull case requires three things to go right at the same time: Affordable Medicines delivers the expected acceleration, complex products keep contributing meaningfully, and the Specialty portfolio absorbs Rytary erosion without derailing the broader profit trajectory implied by the higher adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings per share outlook.

Into 2027, a positive surprise pathway centers on reacceleration in Specialty as newer brands scale after the loss of exclusivity year, while the company continues expanding biosimilars and higher-value injectables capabilities.

The thesis can break if pricing pressure overwhelms mix improvement, approvals and launches slip, or Rytary erosion outpaces offsets. In a competitive generics market, execution is the edge.

AMRX’s Zacks Rank

Amneal currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (AMRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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