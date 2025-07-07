Amkor Technology (AMKR) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

Amkor Technology (AMKR) closed at $21.44 in the latest trading session, marking a -3.55% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.79%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.94%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.92%.

The chip packaging and test services provider's shares have seen an increase of 15.42% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.22%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Amkor Technology in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.16, down 40.74% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.42 billion, reflecting a 2.51% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.18 per share and a revenue of $6.11 billion, indicating changes of -17.48% and -3.24%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Amkor Technology. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. As of now, Amkor Technology holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Amkor Technology is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.87. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 28.26.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 143, this industry ranks in the bottom 43% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AMKR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

