Amkor Technology (AMKR) Declares $0.08 Dividend

Amkor Technology said on February 7, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.30 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 27, 2023 will receive the payment on March 20, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

At the current share price of $29.96 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.00%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.90%, the lowest has been 0.55%, and the highest has been 1.35%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.19 (n=107).

The current dividend yield is 0.53 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.09. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.38% Downside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Amkor Technology is $28.05. The forecasts range from a low of $23.74 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.38% from its latest reported closing price of $29.96.

The projected annual revenue for Amkor Technology is $7,170MM, an increase of 3.76%. The projected annual EPS is $2.87, a decrease of 14.32%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 698 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amkor Technology. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 3.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMKR is 0.20%, a decrease of 2.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.60% to 110,555K shares. The put/call ratio of AMKR is 1.44, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Lsv Asset Management holds 8,052K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,355K shares, representing a decrease of 3.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMKR by 27.22% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 5,440K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,369K shares, representing an increase of 1.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMKR by 3.99% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 3,395K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,674K shares, representing a decrease of 37.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMKR by 23.59% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,333K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,253K shares, representing an increase of 2.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMKR by 7.43% over the last quarter.

FTHNX - Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-Cap Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 3,180K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,373K shares, representing a decrease of 37.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMKR by 25.40% over the last quarter.

AMKOR Technology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Amkor Technology, Inc. is one of the world's largest providers of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Founded in 1968, Amkor pioneered the outsourcing of IC packaging and test and is now a strategic manufacturing partner for the world's leading semiconductor companies, foundries and electronics OEMs. Amkor's operational base includes production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices located in key electronics manufacturing regions in Asia, Europe and the USA.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.