BioTech
AMGN

Amgen: Phase 3 Trial Of TEPEZZA Meets Primary And Key Secondary Endpoints

April 06, 2026 — 09:42 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Amgen (AMGN) announced positive topline results from a Phase 3 trial of TEPEZZA administered by subcutaneous injection via an on-body injector in participants with moderate-to-severe active Thyroid Eye Disease. The trial met its primary endpoint in moderate-to-severe active TED, showing a statistically significant and clinically meaningful 77% proptosis response rate during the 24-week placebo-controlled period. Full results will be presented at an upcoming medical congress.

"These results extend and support the best-in-class efficacy of TEPEZZA for people living with Thyroid Eye Disease, now with subcutaneous administration delivering IV-level efficacy," said Jay Bradner, executive vice president of Research and Development at Amgen.

Amgen shares are currently trading at $344.11, down 1.10 percent.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AMGN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.