AMETEK (AME) Declares $0.25 Dividend

AMETEK said on February 9, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 9, 2023 will receive the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

At the current share price of $144.69 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.69%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.69%, the lowest has been 0.55%, and the highest has been 1.24%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.10 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.02 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.17. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.22%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.22% Upside

As of February 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for AMETEK is $160.92. The forecasts range from a low of $148.47 to a high of $183.75. The average price target represents an increase of 11.22% from its latest reported closing price of $144.69.

The projected annual revenue for AMETEK is $6,494MM, an increase of 5.58%. The projected annual EPS is $6.03, an increase of 19.66%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1591 funds or institutions reporting positions in AMETEK. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 1.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AME is 0.39%, an increase of 9.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.21% to 240,961K shares. The put/call ratio of AME is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 8,341K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,198K shares, representing an increase of 1.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AME by 13.88% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,835K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,801K shares, representing an increase of 0.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AME by 8.12% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,295K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,316K shares, representing a decrease of 0.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AME by 7.48% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,204K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,112K shares, representing an increase of 1.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AME by 8.65% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 4,847K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,564K shares, representing a decrease of 14.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AME by 7.32% over the last quarter.

Ametek Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AMETEK is a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with 2019 sales of approximately $5.0 billion. The AMETEK Growth Model integrates the Four Growth Strategies - Operational Excellence, New Product Development, Global and Market Expansion, and Strategic Acquisitions - with a disciplined focus on cash generation and capital deployment. AMETEK's objective is double-digit percentage growth in earnings per share over the business cycle and a superior return on total capital. The common stock of AMETEK is a component of the S&P 500.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.