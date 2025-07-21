Key Points - Net income (GAAP) more than doubled from the prior year, reaching $4.5 million, or $0.51 per share, in Q2 2025.

- Net interest income increased 23.9% as funding costs fell and margins expanded to 2.65% in Q2 2025.

- Credit quality weakened, with higher net charge-offs and more substandard-impaired loans in Q2 2025.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO), a community banking firm based in Iowa, posted its second quarter earnings results on July 18, 2025, covering performance for the period ended June 30. The top-line story is an earnings rebound: Net income (GAAP) rose to $4.5 million, or $0.51 per share, more than doubling its result from the prior-year quarter. The company delivered notable gains in net interest income and improved its efficiency, with a sharper focus on managing funding costs in Q2 2025. Operational progress was clear, but there were also signs of stress in Q2 2025—increasing net charge-offs and a rise in substandard-impaired loans, especially within commercial real estate and agricultural portfolios. Overall, Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) reported a quarter of strong financial recovery with emerging risks to watch.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS $0.51 $0.24 112.5 % Net Income $4.5 million $2.2 million 104.5 % Net Interest Income $13.5 million $10.9 million 23.9 % Efficiency Ratio 64.34 % 79.61 % (15.27) pp Net Interest Margin (Non-GAAP) 2.65 % 2.14 % 0.51 pp

About Ames National and Recent Focus Areas

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) is a bank holding company with community banking as its core business. It provides commercial, agricultural, real estate, and consumer loans, while its deposit base comes mainly from local individuals and small-to-medium-sized businesses. Most operations are concentrated in central Iowa, giving it a regional focus and deep local ties.

Recently, Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) has concentrated on interest rate management and expense control. The company relies heavily on net interest income—the difference between the interest it earns on loans and investments and the interest it pays on deposits and borrowings. Success depends on managing this spread carefully, keeping funding costs in check, and retaining loyal local customers. Regulatory compliance, especially with capital requirements, and navigating tight competition from larger banks remain critical business factors each quarter.

Key Developments in the Quarter

The period saw GAAP net income more than double compared to the prior-year quarter, with net profit climbing to $4.5 million from $2.2 million. Earnings per share also jumped, reflecting the rise in profitability. The main driver was net interest income, which increased by 23.9% year over year (GAAP) in Q2 2025. This was achieved by boosting yields on certain loans, reducing higher-cost borrowings, and benefiting from lower deposit rates as market interest rates eased.

Net interest margin, a measure of how much the bank earns from lending and investing after funding costs, improved to 2.65%. This margin expansion reflects both reduced interest expense—thanks to deposit interest expense dropping by $783,000 and borrowings interest expense down by $861,000—and careful management of funding costs in Q2 2025.

The company’s loan portfolio consists of a mix of short-term and medium-term loans.

Noninterest income, which includes wealth management fees and service charges, was stable compared to last year (GAAP) in Q2 2025. A modest rise in wealth management income, which comes from managing investment portfolios and providing financial advice, offset flat fee income elsewhere in Q2 2025. Noninterest expenses, largely employee costs and professional fees, fell by 3.5% due to lower consulting costs following the end of certain contracts in Q2 2025. This helped drive the efficiency ratio—a measure of expenses versus revenue—lower, showing better cost control.

Credit metrics raised some caution flags. Net loan charge-offs, which represent loans unlikely to be repaid, appeared after none in Q2 2024. Substandard-impaired loans, meaning those at higher risk of default, climbed by $6.4 million over the twelve months from Q2 2024 to Q2 2025. Most of this increase stemmed from weakness in commercial real estate, such as properties facing lower occupancy and value, and a single problem loan in agriculture. While the allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans held steady at about 1.3% as of June 30, 2025, the underlying quality of the loan book still warrants monitoring.

Credit loss expense was down compared to last year (Q2 2025 versus Q2 2024, GAAP).

No new business lines or major product launches were disclosed.

Looking Ahead: Management Outlook and Investor Watch Points

Management did not offer explicit financial guidance for the upcoming quarter or the remainder of fiscal 2025.

The company stated that, subject to the discretion of the Board of Directors, it expects to declare and pay dividends in the same quarter in future periods.

For investors, areas to watch in coming periods include exposure to commercial real estate and agricultural lending, as both categories saw more problem loans and higher charge-offs. The company’s strong capital ratio and stable deposit base put it in a solid position, but muted loan and deposit growth suggest caution in expanding the balance sheet. Any shifts in market interest rates will continue to affect the interest margin and earnings, given the sensitivity of deposits and loans to rate changes. Asset quality trends and local economic conditions, especially in core Iowa markets, will be critical to its next results.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,048%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 180% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 21, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.