Amerisafe, Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Amerisafe, Inc. (AMSF) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $13.96 million, or $0.73 per share. This compares with $10.99 million, or $0.57 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Amerisafe, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $10.05 million or $0.53 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.55 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.3% to $79.70 million from $76.43 million last year.

Amerisafe, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $13.96 Mln. vs. $10.99 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.73 vs. $0.57 last year. -Revenue: $79.70 Mln vs. $76.43 Mln last year.

