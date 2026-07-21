Amerisafe, Inc. Bottom Line Climbs In Q2

(RTTNews) - Amerisafe, Inc. (AMSF) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $14.595 million, or $0.78 per share. This compares with $13.955 million, or $0.73 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.4% to $91.971 million from $81.088 million last year.

Amerisafe, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $14.595 Mln. vs. $13.955 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.78 vs. $0.73 last year. -Revenue: $91.971 Mln vs. $81.088 Mln last year.

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