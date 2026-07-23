Ameriprise Financial Inc. Bottom Line Rises In Q2

(RTTNews) - Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $1.113 billion, or $11.98 per share. This compares with $1.060 billion, or $10.73 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Ameriprise Financial Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.028 billion or $11.07 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.9% to $4.940 billion from $4.375 billion last year.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.113 Bln. vs. $1.060 Bln. last year. -EPS: $11.98 vs. $10.73 last year. -Revenue: $4.940 Bln vs. $4.375 Bln last year.

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