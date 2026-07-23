Markets
AMP

Ameriprise Financial Inc. Bottom Line Rises In Q2

July 23, 2026 — 08:04 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $1.113 billion, or $11.98 per share. This compares with $1.060 billion, or $10.73 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Ameriprise Financial Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.028 billion or $11.07 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.9% to $4.940 billion from $4.375 billion last year.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.113 Bln. vs. $1.060 Bln. last year. -EPS: $11.98 vs. $10.73 last year. -Revenue: $4.940 Bln vs. $4.375 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AMP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.