Amerigo Resources (ARREF) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Amerigo Resources said on May 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.12 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 26, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 30, 2023 will receive the payment on June 20, 2023.

At the current share price of $0.75 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 15.92%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amerigo Resources. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARREF is 0.35%, an increase of 22.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.37% to 22,080K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 97.60% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Amerigo Resources is 1.49. The forecasts range from a low of 1.48 to a high of $1.53. The average price target represents an increase of 97.60% from its latest reported closing price of 0.75.

The projected annual revenue for Amerigo Resources is 160MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.03.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AVALX - Aegis Value Fund Class I holds 18,173K shares. No change in the last quarter.

YASLX - AMG Yacktman Special Opportunities Fund Class Z holds 1,500K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,475K shares, representing an increase of 1.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARREF by 20.28% over the last quarter.

GRHIX - Goehring & Rozencwajg Resources Fund Institutional Class Shares holds 1,027K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 979K shares, representing an increase of 4.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARREF by 26.49% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 423K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 228K shares. No change in the last quarter.

