American Vanguard (AVD) Declares $0.03 Dividend

American Vanguard said on March 13, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.12 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of March 23, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of March 24, 2023 will receive the payment on April 14, 2023.

At the current share price of $20.34 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.59%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.48%, the lowest has been 0.35%, and the highest has been 0.69%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.07 (n=211).

The current dividend yield is 1.64 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.13. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.50%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.94% Upside

As of March 15, 2023, the average one-year price target for American Vanguard is $30.09. The forecasts range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 47.94% from its latest reported closing price of $20.34.

The projected annual revenue for American Vanguard is $668MM, an increase of 9.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 427 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Vanguard. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVD is 0.15%, an increase of 26.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.66% to 28,741K shares. The put/call ratio of AVD is 15.72, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,061K shares representing 7.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,124K shares, representing a decrease of 3.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVD by 2.48% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,429K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,572K shares, representing a decrease of 10.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVD by 99.99% over the last quarter.

Cruiser Capital Advisors holds 990K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 780K shares, representing an increase of 21.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVD by 19.84% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 820K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 822K shares, representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVD by 61.32% over the last quarter.

Congress Asset Management holds 793K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company.

American Vanguard Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

American Vanguard Corporation is a diversified specialty and agricultural products company that develops and markets products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management and public and animal health. American Vanguard is included on the Russell 2000® & Russell 3000® Indexes and the Standard & Poors Small Cap 600 Index.

