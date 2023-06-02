American Software Inc. - (AMSWA) Declares $0.11 Dividend

American Software Inc. - said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share ($0.44 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.11 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of August 10, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of August 11, 2023 will receive the payment on August 25, 2023.

At the current share price of $12.83 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.43%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 357 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Software Inc. -. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 7.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMSWA is 0.08%, a decrease of 17.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.42% to 35,061K shares. The put/call ratio of AMSWA is 0.91, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 59.00% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for American Software Inc. - is 20.40. The forecasts range from a low of 19.19 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 59.00% from its latest reported closing price of 12.83.

The projected annual revenue for American Software Inc. - is 130MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.40.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 3,066K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,049K shares, representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMSWA by 43.43% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 3,052K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,105K shares, representing a decrease of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMSWA by 59.22% over the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 2,029K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,060K shares, representing a decrease of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMSWA by 9.19% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,455K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,442K shares, representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMSWA by 15.90% over the last quarter.

Congress Asset Management holds 1,196K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,040K shares, representing an increase of 13.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMSWA by 8.24% over the last quarter.

American Software Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Atlanta-based American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA), through its operating entities delivers an innovative technical platform with AI-powered capabilities for supply chain management and advanced retail planning that is accelerating digital supply chain optimization from product concept to customer availability. Logility, Inc., is helping large enterprise companies transform their supply chain operations to gain a competitive advantage. Recognized for its high-touch approach to customer service, rapid implementations and industry-leading return on investment (ROI), Logility customers include Big Lots, Husqvarna Group, Parker Hannifin, Sonoco Products and Red Wing Shoe Company. Demand Management, Inc. delivers affordable, easy-to-use supply chain planning solutions designed to increase forecast accuracy, improve customer service and reduce inventory to maximize profits and lower costs. Demand Management serves customers such as Siemens Healthcare, AutomationDirect.com and Newfoundland Labrador Liquor Corporation. New Generation Computing, Inc. powers the digital supply chain to enable apparel brand owners and retailers to maximize revenue and profit by accelerating lead times, streamlining product development, and optimizing sourcing and distribution.

