American Software (AMSWA) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, Down Y/Y

American Software AMSWA reported second-quarter fiscal 2024 non-GAAP earnings of 8 cents per share, which was in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line dropped 11.1% year over year.



Revenues decreased 5.8% year over year to $25.7 million and lagged the consensus mark by 4.12%.

Quarter in Detail

Subscription fees accounted for 52% of revenues in second-quarter fiscal 2024. The figure increased 8.4% year over year to $13.4 million.



License fees accounted for 0.9% of revenues. The figure declined 66.7% year over year to $0.2 million.

American Software, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

American Software, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | American Software, Inc. Quote

Professional services & other fell 26.3% year over year to $4 million and accounted for 15.6% of revenues.



Maintenance revenues declined 8.3% year over year to $8.1 million and accounted for 31.5% of revenues.



In the fiscal second quarter, gross margin contracted 240 basis points year over year to 63.8%. Subscription fee margin was 66% in the reported quarter compared with 67% in the year-ago quarter.



Operating expenses were $15.2 million, down 2.2% year over year, driven by 1.6% growth in sales and marketing expenses.



Non-GAAP operating income fell 13.3% year over year to $3.6 million.

Balance Sheet

As of Sep 30, 2023, American Software’s cash & cash equivalents and short-term investments were $84 million.



The company repurchased approximately 430,000 shares for a total cost of $4.8 million.

Key Q2 Development

In the reported quarter, American Software completed the acquisition of Garvis, a disruptive SaaS start-up that developed an AI-native demand forecasting system. The company rebranded the Garvis product as DemandAI+.



American Software divested The Proven Method in mid-September. Subsequent to quarter-end, the company also sold its transportation business.

Guidance

For fiscal 2024, revenues are expected between $100 million and $104 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $180 million.



Total recurring revenues are expected to be between $85 million and $88 million.



Adjusted EBITDA is expected in the $14.5-$16 million range.

Zacks Rank & Upcoming Earnings to Watch

American Software currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



NVIDIA NVDA, ASANA ASAN and Snowflake SNOW are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader sector.



While NVIDIA sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), ASANA and Snowflake carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



NVIDIA shares have jumped 238.6% year to date. NVDA is set to report its third-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Nov 21.



ASANA shares have gained 52.4% year to date. ASAN is set to report its third-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Dec 5.



Snowflake shares have returned 12.1% year to date. SNOW is set to report its third-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Nov 29.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Software, Inc. (AMSWA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Asana, Inc. (ASAN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.