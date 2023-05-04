American Express (AXP) Declares $0.60 Dividend

American Express said on May 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share ($2.40 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.60 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of July 6, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of July 7, 2023 will receive the payment on August 10, 2023.

At the current share price of $152.21 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.58%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.38%, the lowest has been 0.94%, and the highest has been 2.49%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.25 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.80 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.25. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.40%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3073 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Express. This is an increase of 55 owner(s) or 1.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AXP is 0.49%, a decrease of 1.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.05% to 691,970K shares. The put/call ratio of AXP is 1.07, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.90% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for American Express is 188.58. The forecasts range from a low of 147.46 to a high of $231.00. The average price target represents an increase of 23.90% from its latest reported closing price of 152.21.

The projected annual revenue for American Express is 59,192MM, an increase of 13.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.65.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 151,611K shares representing 20.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 21,818K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,685K shares, representing a decrease of 8.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXP by 5.03% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,034K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,771K shares, representing an increase of 1.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXP by 2.73% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 16,489K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,087K shares, representing an increase of 2.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXP by 3.05% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,819K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,597K shares, representing an increase of 1.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXP by 2.54% over the last quarter.

American Express Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success.

