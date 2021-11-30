Ameren (AEE) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Ameren Corp (Symbol: AEE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $83.02, changing hands as low as $81.84 per share. Ameren Corp shares are currently trading down about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AEE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AEE's low point in its 52 week range is $69.7883 per share, with $90.77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $81.59. The AEE DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.