Ameren (AEE) Q2 Revenue Jumps 31%

Key Points Ameren reported GAAP revenue of $2,221 million and GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01, both exceeding analyst estimates.

New electric service rates at Ameren Missouri and continued infrastructure investments drove higher profits, despite rising interest expenses and lower retail electric sales.

Management reaffirmed its full-year 2025 diluted EPS guidance of $4.85 to $5.05.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE), an electricity and natural gas utility serving the Midwest, posted its second-quarter 2025 results on July 31, 2025. The company delivered GAAP revenue of $2,221 million, surpassing the analyst estimate of $1,781 million, and reported GAAP EPS of $1.01 versus the $0.99 consensus. This marks a 2.0% GAAP EPS beat and a 24.7% GAAP revenue beat. The quarter showed solid year-over-year growth, largely due to the implementation of new electric rates in Missouri and continued capital spending. However, interest expenses rose, and retail electric sales dipped due to normal weather patterns. Overall, the quarter reflected robust execution, strong segment results, and reinforced guidance, even as certain headwinds persisted.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $1.01 $0.99 $0.97 4.1% Revenue (GAAP) $2,221 million $1,781 million $1,693 million 31.2% Operating Income $411 million $361 million 13.8 % Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders $275 million $258 million 6.6 % Free Cash Flow N/A

About Ameren and Its Recent Strategic Focus

Ameren is a regulated utility based in St. Louis, providing electric and natural gas service to customers primarily in Missouri and Illinois. The company’s business model centers on operating the electric grid, generating electricity, distributing natural gas, and investing in reliable infrastructure to meet growing customer and regulatory demands.

In recent years, it has emphasized regulatory strategy, energy transition, supply chain management, and talent development. Its success rests on securing supportive rate approvals from regulatory bodies, managing large-scale investments in cleaner energy sources, and maintaining operational efficiency. Ameren's long-term growth plan involves adding renewable energy, expanding natural-gas generation, upgrading the network for reliability, and managing cost recovery amid evolving regulations.

Quarter in Review: Revenue Drivers, Segment Results, and Regulatory Developments

Ameren exceeded both revenue and EPS (GAAP) expectations, as new service rates in Missouri boosted results. The company's GAAP revenue beat analyst estimates by $439.82 million, with new electric rates in Missouri, effective June 1, 2025, acting as a primary driver. Management credited the outperformance to ongoing investments in power generation and infrastructure, while cost management efforts held expenses in check.

The Missouri electric segment, Ameren Missouri, recorded $150 million in GAAP profits, up from $128 million in Q2 2024. Transmission delivered $86 million in profit, an increase over $79 million in Q2 2024. Ameren Illinois electric distribution earned $64 million, slightly up from $61 million in Q2 2024, while Ameren Illinois Natural Gas earnings were $10 million versus $6 million in Q2 2024. Meanwhile, the parent company posted a wider loss, at $35 million compared to $16 million in Q2 2024, directly impacted by higher interest expenses.

Retail electric sales in Missouri showed some weather-driven weakness, as near-normal temperatures replaced last year’s heat. Retail load slipped by 3.1%, with total Missouri electric load at 7,211 gigawatt-hours (GWh) in Q2 2025 against 7,441 GWh in Q2 2024. Off-system electricity sales were also sharply lower in Q2 2025, with 662 GWh sold versus 1,484 GWh in Q2 2024, due to fewer wholesale market opportunities. Total company electric sales fell 8.4% to 15,672 GWh, but commercial and industrial demand held up, with Ameren pointing to new commercial agreements in the fast-growing data center sector.

Business Investments, Supply Chain Steps, and Sustainability Initiatives

Ameren invested heavily in infrastructure, with capital expenditures totaling $2.13 billion (GAAP) in the first half of 2025, up from $1.89 billion (GAAP) in the first half of 2024. The utility advanced both natural-gas and renewable generation projects, having secured key equipment for two new gas-fired plants scheduled for completion in 2027 and 2028. For solar power projects, nearly all necessary equipment was delivered to the US ahead of new trade tariffs, limiting additional costs. Management estimates that only 2% of ongoing capital investments over the 2025–2029 plan period are threatened by tariffs, mainly related to battery storage projects still under review.

Supply chain operations saw little disruption, as Ameren used a strategy of early procurement and sourcing from US-based suppliers. This approach helped mitigate exposure to global trade and material price shocks. The company also strengthened its workforce in response to extreme weather events, reporting that grid investments and automation have prevented more than 114,000 potential customer outages so far in 2025 during a recent sequence of storms. Ameren emphasized ongoing investment in training and employee retention, noting a stable, skilled labor base.

Sustainability remains central. The company stayed on track with renewable targets and plans to add as much as 2 gigawatts (GW) of new demand from data centers by 2030. Tax credits play a major role, with management estimating over $2 billion in customer bill savings over ten years from the transferability of clean energy credits supported by federal policy. Missouri legislation, including the passage of Senate Bill 4, extended critical regulatory support for clean-energy investments and grid modernization. This law expanded plant-in-service accounting and fast-tracked review processes for new power plants and grid upgrades, helping Ameren recover costs and plan investment schedules more efficiently.

Looking at electric segment details, Ameren Missouri generated GAAP retail revenue of $844 million (out of a total of $1,315 million), with residential electric sales leading, followed by commercial and industrial customers. Ameren Illinois reported $573 million in electric revenue (GAAP), while transmission within the company's service territory contributed $208 million (GAAP).

Outlook and What to Watch Going Forward

Management reaffirmed its full-year 2025 guidance for GAAP diluted EPS of $4.85 to $5.05, with the expectation that final results will be toward the top half of the range. This outlook assumes normal temperatures for the last six months of 2025 and is subject to the effects of regulatory, judicial, and legislative actions. The company highlighted a pipeline of $63 billion in total capital investments over the coming decade aimed at supporting grid resilience, clean generation, and economic development. Equity issuance of about $600 million is planned for 2025 to help fund investment, S&P affirmed Ameren's BBB+ credit rating in April 2025.

Risks to watch in upcoming quarters include changes in regulatory approval timelines, the effects of further interest rate moves on debt expense, possible equity dilution, and shifts in wholesale electricity markets. Weather continues to influence retail sales figures, with potential for volatility as conditions fluctuate. Off-system power sales face continued uncertainty in availability and pricing. Investors should also monitor rate decisions for new data center customers, execution of large infrastructure projects, and the final outcome of Illinois regulatory appeals.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

