Ameren (AEE) Declares $0.63 Dividend

Ameren said on May 12, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.63 per share ($2.52 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.63 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 13, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 14, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $85.06 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.96%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.68%, the lowest has been 2.33%, and the highest has been 3.28%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.19 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.53 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.61. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.27%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1370 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ameren. This is a decrease of 23 owner(s) or 1.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AEE is 0.35%, an increase of 22.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 23.64% to 245,436K shares. The put/call ratio of AEE is 1.70, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.04% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ameren is 97.00. The forecasts range from a low of 89.89 to a high of $106.05. The average price target represents an increase of 14.04% from its latest reported closing price of 85.06.

The projected annual revenue for Ameren is 7,275MM, a decrease of 7.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.40.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 16,297K shares representing 6.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,091K shares, representing a decrease of 4.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEE by 61.79% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 14,319K shares representing 5.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,825K shares, representing an increase of 17.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEE by 9.93% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,859K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,702K shares, representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEE by 4.03% over the last quarter.

PRWCX - T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund holds 7,512K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,162K shares, representing an increase of 17.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEE by 31.24% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 6,461K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,714K shares, representing a decrease of 3.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEE by 83.50% over the last quarter.

Ameren Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

St. Louis-based Ameren Corporation powers the quality of life for 2.4 million electric customers and more than 900,000 natural gas customers in a 64,000-square-mile area through its Ameren Missouri and Ameren Illinois rate-regulated utility subsidiaries. Ameren Illinois provides electric distribution and transmission service and natural gas distribution service. Ameren Missouri provides electric generation, transmission and distribution service, as well as natural gas distribution service. Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois develops, owns and operates rate-regulated regional electric transmission projects.

