Amerant Bank appoints Braden Smith as CBDO

Amerant Bank has named Braden Smith as SEVP, Chief Business Development Officer. In this key role, Smith will be responsible for identifying, evaluating, and pursuing business opportunities that align with Amerant’s strategic growth objectives for and across all lines of business. In addition, Sharymar Calderon, Amerant Bank’s EVP and CFO since May 2023, has been promoted to SEVP. Smith’s responsibilities will include developing networks and expanding the bank’s influence, establishing and nurturing partnerships, and promoting cross-selling activities across all lines of business to enhance Amerant’s market presence. Prior to joining Amerant, Smith most recently led Wintrust Private Client as their Vice Chairman.

