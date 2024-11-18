News & Insights

Stocks
AMTB

Amerant Bank appoints Braden Smith as CBDO

November 18, 2024 — 09:45 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Amerant Bank has named Braden Smith as SEVP, Chief Business Development Officer. In this key role, Smith will be responsible for identifying, evaluating, and pursuing business opportunities that align with Amerant’s strategic growth objectives for and across all lines of business. In addition, Sharymar Calderon, Amerant Bank’s EVP and CFO since May 2023, has been promoted to SEVP. Smith’s responsibilities will include developing networks and expanding the bank’s influence, establishing and nurturing partnerships, and promoting cross-selling activities across all lines of business to enhance Amerant’s market presence. Prior to joining Amerant, Smith most recently led Wintrust Private Client as their Vice Chairman.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on AMTB:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMTB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.