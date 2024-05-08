AMED Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Amedisys, Inc. (Symbol: AMED) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $93.14, changing hands as high as $93.40 per share. Amedisys, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AMED shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AMED's low point in its 52 week range is $73.10 per share, with $96.436 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $93.25.

