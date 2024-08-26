AME Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of AMETEK Inc (Symbol: AME) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $168.39, changing hands as high as $169.20 per share. AMETEK Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AME shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AME's low point in its 52 week range is $136.89 per share, with $186.325 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $168.86. The AME DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

