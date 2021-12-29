AMD Looks for Ways to Improve Its Chip Shortage Problems

Today's video focuses on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) and its recent agreement with GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) to buy more chips. Here are some highlights from the video.

GlobalFoundries is a semiconductor manufacturer that produces chip wafers for numerous companies, including AMD. GlobalFoundries went public on Oct. 28 and has made over 40% returns to investors year to date.

On Dec. 23, AMD amended a previous agreement with GlobalFoundries regarding wafer purchases over the next few years. Previously, AMD would have purchased $1.6 billion in wafers from 2022 to 2024. In the new agreement, AMD will buy $2.1 billion in wafers from 2022 to 2025.

Such agreements benefit both the chip company and the manufacturers. They promise manufacturers a known revenue amount for the next few years and also assure chip companies with a minimum inventory amount. These known values can eliminate some volatility in market conditions.

