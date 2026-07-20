AMD: Hyperscaler Deals Drive Growth

AMD Company Overview

Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is a leading fabless semiconductor company. The term “fabless” means that AMD designs the blueprints for its hardware and outsources the physical production to manufacturing factories like Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM). AMD has three major product segments, including:

· Central Processing Units (CPUs): AMD’s Ryzen chips power computers to run everyday tasks, operating systems, and applications in laptops and desktops.

· Graphics Processing Units (GPUs): Hardware optimized for handling complex mathematical visual data.

· Data Center Chips: High-performance hardware that powers massive cloud computing networks, enterprise servers, and artificial intelligence models.

Essentially, AMD designs the computational brains that power modern electronics.

AMD Benefits from the Data Center Boom

Although semiconductor leader NVIDIA (NVDA) owns the lion’s share of the AI accelerator market, AMD is a critical secondary supplier. With NVIDIA’s GPUs often sold out, AMD’s GPU lineup allows it to capture spillover demand. Additionally, the AI and data center markets are experiencing blistering growth that is unlikely to slow any time soon. In other words, AMD benefits from a structural tailwind and a massive total addressable market (TAM) expansion.



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AMD Hyperscaler Deals Provide Revenue Visibility

AMD has landed several multi-year, large-scale deployment commitments from major hyperscalers like Meta Platforms (META) and OpenAI for its Helios infrastructure systems. These long-term deals provide AMD with long-term revenue visibility. Zacks Consensus Analyst Estimates suggest that AMD will grow its top-and-bottom-line financial results at a healthy mid double-digit clip through 2027.



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AMD & Microsoft Expand Partnership

Monday, AMD and Microsoft (MSFT) announced an expanded strategic partnership spanning AMD GPUs, CPUs, and software on MSFT Azure. According to the press release, “Microsoft will ramp AMD Helios at scale on Azure to power frontier model inference,” and the two companies will integrate AMD silicon with Azure to “scale networking performance across the fleet.”

AMD’s EPS Impressive Surprise History

AMD has proven itself to be an expectation breaker. The company has beaten Zacks Consensus Analyst EPS Estimates for a staggering 29 consecutive quarters.



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AMD Offers Pullback Buy Zone

AMD shares are retreating to the 10-week moving average for the first time since breaking out in early 2026. Typically, the first pullback to the 10-week moving average after a massive breakout offers investors an attractive reward-to-risk buy zone.



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Bottom Line

Advanced Micro Devices stands out as a highly resilient powerhouse in the semiconductor landscape. The company’s numerous long-term deployment deals with tech giants mean that its double-digit revenue growth will continue well into the future.

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Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.