AMD Expands Open AI Software Capabilities With Nod.ai Buyout

Advanced Micro Devices AMD is expanding its open AI software capabilities with the recently announced acquisition of Nod.ai, a provider of compiler-based automation software.



The deal will add a vastly experienced team capable of developing software-driven technology to accelerate the deployment of AI solutions suitable for AMD’s Instinct data center accelerators, Ryzen AI processors, EPYC processors, Versal SoCs and Radeon GPUs.



Nod.ai’s offering includes SHARK software that reduces the need for manual optimization. It also helps in lowering the time required to deploy highly performant AI models to run across data center, edge and client platforms powered by AMD’s CDNA, XDNA, RDNA and Zen architectures.



The acquisition is expected to strengthen AMD’s competitive position against NVIDIA NVDA in the software market. NVIDIA, through its CUDA toolkit, offers a development environment for creating high-performance GPU-accelerated applications.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Price and Consensus

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Quote

AMD Benefits From Strong Portfolio & Partner Base

AMD is facing intense competition in the AI-chip market, which is currently led by NVIDIA. AMD shares have returned 68.3%, outperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s growth of 37% on a year-to-date basis but underperforming NVIDIA’s whopping return of 213.4%.



AMD benefits from a robust product portfolio and expanding partner base. It continues to strengthen its footprint in the enterprise data center arena by leveraging the power of fourth-generation EPYC CPUs and Pensando data processing units.



AMD, along with its partners, continues to offer solutions that enable greater data center consolidation. Its partnerships with the likes of Dell Technologies DELL, Microsoft MSFT, Amazon Web Services (“AWS”), Alibaba and Oracle have been key catalysts.



Cloud providers like Microsoft, AWS, Alibaba and Oracle deployed Genoa in the second quarter of 2023. Microsoft Azure announced the first Genoa-X HPC instances that offer more than five times higher performance in technical computing workloads compared to their prior generation.



Dell is leveraging AMD EPYC fourth-generation CPUs in its latest PowerEdge C6615 server. In combination with OpenManage Enterprise software, Dell servers enable cloud service providers to intelligently monitor their systems and deliver more efficient computing services.



Currently, there are more than 670 AMD-powered cloud instances publicly available, and this number is expected to grow 30% to 900 by the end of 2023, primarily due to the adoption of Genoa.



Moreover, the availability of Bergamo is crucial, as several server providers like Dell, HPE, Lenovo and Supermicro are set to launch their new Bergamo-based platforms in the current quarter. This is expected to boost AMD’s prospects, which currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.