AMD Expands Generative AI Portfolio With MI300X Accelerator

Advanced Micro Devices AMD is expanding its portfolio for generative AI with its Instinct MI300 Series accelerator family, strengthening its competitive position against NVIDIA, which is currently dominating the space.



The recently introduced Instinct MI300X is based on AMD CDNA 3 accelerator architecture and supports up to 192 GB of HBM3 memory. Thanks to these features, MI300X can efficiently run large language model training and inference for generative AI workloads.



AMD also launched the Instinct platform, which combines eight MI300X accelerators into an industry-standard design to address AI inference and training needs.



AMD stated that MI300X sampling with key customers will begin in the third quarter. Meanwhile, AMD Instinct MI300A, the world’s first APU Accelerator for HPC and AI workloads, is now sampling to customers.

AMD Strengthens EPYC to Boost Data Center Growth

AMD is adding two new workload-optimized processors to the fourth Gen EPYC CPU portfolio. The new AMD EPYC 97X4 cloud native-optimized data center CPUs are based on the new Zen 4c core architecture. The company also announced its fourth Gen EPYC processors with AMD 3D V-Cache technology.



Microsoft MSFT and Meta Platforms META announced support for AMD’s fourth Gen EPYC CPU portfolio. AMD also announced the continuation of its relationship with Amazon’s AMZN cloud division, Amazon Web Services (“AWS”). The chip maker previewed the next-gen Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) M7a instances, powered by fourth Gen AMD EPYC processors. AMD and AWS have been partners since 2018.



Amazon revealed that EC2 M7a instances also offer new processor capabilities, such as AVX3-512, VNNI and BFloat16. The new instance allows customers to get up to 50% more compute performance than M6a instances and bring an even broader range of workloads to AWS.



Microsoft announced the general availability of Azure HBv4 and HX instances, powered by fourth Gen AMD EPYC processors with AMD 3D V-Cache. Meta also stated impressive performance gains with the fourth Gen AMD EPYC 97X4 processors compared with the third Gen AMD EPYC across various workloads.

Strong Product Portfolio to Aid AMD’s Prospects

AMD benefits from a strong product portfolio. Last month, it launched a new lineup of processors and graphics cards with AMD Ryzen and Athlon 7020 C-Series processors and AMD Radeon RX 7600 graphics card.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have surged 92.3% year to date compared with the Zacks Computer and Technology sector's rise of 35.8% in the same time frame.



For the second quarter of 2023, AMD expects to witness growth in the Embedded segment, partially offset by a decline in the Client, Gaming and Data Center segments on a year-over-year basis.



AMD is benefiting from a strong product portfolio and acquisitions including Xilinx and Pensando, which has diversified its business. The robust adoption of EPYC processors by North American hyperscalers has been a tailwind.

