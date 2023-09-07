AMD Expands Clientele, Powers Hitachi Astemo's Next-Gen Camera

Advanced Micro Devices AMD has been benefiting from an expanding clientele. The company recently announced that Hitachi Astemo has selected its adaptive computing technology to power its new stereo-format, forward-looking camera.



Forward cameras play a key role in the camera systems of autonomous driving and advanced driver assistance systems in vehicles. Hitachi Astemo’s camera for adaptive cruise control and autonomous emergency braking will boost the safety of next-gen vehicles by improving vision capabilities.



The AMD Automotive XA Zynq UltraScale+ multi-processor system-on-a-chip (MPSoC) provides stereo and monocular image processing in the camera. The features help it detect objects over 120 degrees, a three times wider angle than its previous-generation cameras.



One of the most significant advantages of Hitachi’s AI-enhanced camera system is its real-time processing. It allows autonomous vehicles to proactively respond to potential hazards, providing drivers with critical information and assistance when needed.

Strong Partner Base Benefits AMD

AMD is benefiting from a solid partner base involving Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Alibaba and Oracle. These cloud providers deployed Genoa in the second quarter of 2023.



The company continues strengthening its footprint in the enterprise data center arena by leveraging the power of fourth-generation EPYC CPUs and Pensando data processing units (DPUs).



The combination of EPYC CPUs, Pensando DPUs and adaptive computing products is helping AMD to solidify its position as a go-to solution for enhanced virtualized environments.



AMD, along with its partners, continues to offer solutions that enable greater data center consolidation. The company is benefiting from the impressive performance of EPYC CPUs. As data center applications scale in complexity, AMD Pensando DPUs emerge as the ideal solution for offloading infrastructure services from CPUs, freeing up valuable work cycles.



Moreover, the growing adoption of fourth-generation EPYC by enterprises brightens prospects. In second-quarter 2023, the adoption of fourth-generation EPYC CPU accelerated with revenues, almost doubling sequentially as cloud providers expanded deployments to support their internal infrastructure and public instance offerings.



Currently, there are more than 670 AMD-powered cloud instances publicly available, and this number is expected to grow 30% to 900 by the end of 2023, primarily due to the adoption of Genoa.



Moreover, the availability of Bergamo is crucial, as several server providers like Dell, HPE, Lenovo and Supermicro are set to launch their new Bergamo-based platforms in the third quarter.



These factors are expected to boost AMD’s prospects in the near term. The company expects third-quarter 2023 revenues to be $5.7 billion (+/-$300 million), which indicates year-over-year growth of 2.5% and 6.5% sequentially.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

AMD currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Nova NVMI, Freshwork FRSH and Splunk SPLK are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader sector. While Nova and Freshwork carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each, Splunk sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Nova’s shares have declined 22.7% year to date. The long-term earnings growth rate is pegged at 3.62%.



Freshwork’s shares have gained 55.9% year to date. The long-term earnings growth rate is pegged at 30%.



Splunk’s shares have rallied 44.7% year to date. The long-term earnings growth rate is pegged at 24.71%.

