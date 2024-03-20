AMD Boosts Autonomous Driving Footprint With SSS Transaction

Advanced Micro Devices AMD is gaining traction in the autonomous driving landscape thanks to its strong portfolio that is driving clientele. It is playing a pivotal role in Sony Semiconductor Solutions' (SSS) latest automotive Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) reference design.



SSS is integrating AMD’s cutting-edge adaptive computing technology into its LiDAR system. The combination promises unparalleled accuracy, swift data processing and unwavering reliability for the next generation of autonomous vehicles.



LiDAR technology serves as the cornerstone for depth perception and environmental mapping, which is crucial for the advancement of autonomous driving.



SSS, renowned for its expertise in image sensor technology, partnered with AMD to craft a LiDAR reference design that addresses the intricate demands of autonomous vehicle development, ensuring enhanced safety across diverse driving scenarios.



The SSS LiDAR reference design, featuring the IMX459 sensor powered by AMD Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC adaptive SoCs and Artix-7 FPGAs, promises automakers and automotive equipment suppliers a comprehensive perception platform. This platform enables precise navigation through complex driving scenarios, identifying potential hazards with exceptional accuracy and speed.

AMD Rides on Expanding Portfolio

AMD continues to expand its market-leading FPGA portfolio with the introduction of the AMD Spartan UltraScale+ family. Designed for cost-sensitive edge applications, these FPGAs offer unmatched performance, power efficiency and security features.



The Spartan UltraScale+ FPGAs boast flexible I/O interfacing, power-efficient compute capabilities and state-of-the-art security features, catering to the burgeoning demands of edge computing. With support for advanced connectivity standards and robust IP protection mechanisms, these FPGAs provide a scalable and future-ready solution for diverse edge applications.



It recently unveiled AMD Embedded+, a new architectural solution that combines AMD Ryzen Embedded processors with Versal adaptive SoCs onto a single integrated board to deliver scalable and power-efficient solutions.



In January, AMD expanded its gaming portfolio with the launch of the Radeon RX 7600 XT graphics card. The graphics card features 16GB of high-speed GDDR6 memory that supports next-generation AI and content creation workloads.



AMD also expanded its desktop portfolio with the introduction of the new Ryzen 8000G series desktop processors for the AM5 platform, including the Ryzen 7 8700G, with the world’s most powerful built-in graphics. AMD Ryzen 8000G series features up to eight cores and 16 threads.



AMD introduced Ryzen AI to unlock more AI for desktop consumers. Moreover, AMD is introducing new Ryzen 5000 processors that include the new Ryzen 7 5700X3D, leveraging powerful 3D V-Cache technology.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

AMD currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



AMD expects first-quarter 2024 revenues to be $5.4 billion (+/-$300 million). The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $5.42 billion, indicating 1.24% year-over-year growth.



AMD shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer & Technology sector in the year-to-date period. While AMD shares have gained 21.9%, the broader sector has returned 10.3%.



