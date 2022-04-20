AMD and Intel Have Heavy Competition This Year

The semiconductor market continues to be a battleground of innovation as Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) expect to release new products in the second half of the year. Today's video focuses on recent news affecting the semiconductor market. Here are some highlights.

In March, Intel hosted a release event for its ARC graphics card. In Q2 2022, Intel is expected to enter the discrete graphics card market for desktops. Unfortunately, due to supply chain problems, Intel is having a challenging time releasing products fast enough.

AMD and Intel will have a busy second half of 2022, as they both plan to release new consumer processors. AMD is releasing its Ryzen 7000 series based on its new Zen 4 architecture using 5 nanometer technology. Intel is releasing its Raptor Lake processor, which is expected to provide a double-digit performance improvement over the previous generation.

Semiconductor investors should watch ASML Holdings (NASDAQ: ASML) and Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX) , as both report earnings on April 20. These two companies can provide some further insight into the semiconductor industry, as both provide equipment for the manufacturing of semiconductors.

*Stock prices used are from April 19, 2022. The video was published on April 19, 2022.



