Is Amcor Stock Underperforming the Dow?

With a market cap of $13.9 billion, Amcor plc (AMCR) is a global leader in packaging solutions, specializing in flexible and rigid packaging for food, beverage, healthcare, and consumer goods industries. Headquartered in Switzerland, Amcor operates across multiple continents, leveraging its advanced material science and sustainability initiatives to drive innovation. The company focuses on lightweight, recyclable, and biodegradable packaging solutions to meet evolving consumer and regulatory demands.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally classified as “large-cap” stocks, and Amcor fits this criterion perfectly. With a strong global footprint and a diversified product portfolio, Amcor benefits from stable demand in essential industries while continuously enhancing its operational efficiencies to sustain long-term growth.

AMCR shares have retreated 15.4% from their 52-week high of $11.48, recorded on Sept. 27. Its shares have surged 2.9% over the past three months, outpacing the broader Dow Jones Industrial Average’s ($DOWI) 1.6% fall during the same time frame.

In the long term, AMCR stock has dipped 14.5% over the past six months, lagging behind $DOWI’s marginal drop over the same period. Also, AMCR has climbed 2.5% over the past 52 weeks, compared to NASX's 6.4% gains.

AMCR has traded below its 50-day moving average since mid-March. The stock has also fallen below its 200-day moving average since early December, indicating a downtrend.

Amcor shares popped 5.1% after reporting its second-quarter results on Feb. 4. Its adjusted EPS increased by 5% year over year to 16 cents, meeting Wall Street’s expectations. But, Amcor's revenue for the quarter was $3.24 billion, missing analyst expectations of $3.35 billion. The shortfall was attributed to weak consumer spending, which impacted packaging demand, particularly in the healthcare and North American beverage sectors.

Looking ahead, Amcor reaffirmed its fiscal 2025 adjusted EPS forecast of 72 to 76 cents per share.

In contrast, top rival Berry Global Group, Inc. (BERY) has outpaced AMCR over the past six months, gaining 1.6% and 15.7% over the past year.

Despite AMCR's underperformance, analysts remain moderately optimistic about its prospects. Among the 10 analysts covering the stock, there is a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy,” and the mean price target of $11.62 indicates that the stock trades at a premium of 19.7% from the current price levels.

