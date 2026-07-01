Amcor Advances Sustainable Packaging Solutions With Kelpi Partnership

Amcor plc AMCR announced a partnership with Kelpi to develop advanced coating technologies that will boost the company’s performance and sustainability of packaging materials. This move is in sync with AMCR’s strategy to focus on developing sustainable packaging solutions with high functional standards.

Details of Amcor-Kelpi Partnership

Kelpi is a U.K.-based startup whose technology offers incredible potential by combining processability, gas and moisture barrier performance, and paper recyclability. Kelpi’s proprietary coating technology platform, which is a bio-based seaweed material designed to deliver high barrier performance. It is also compatible with recycling streams for fiber-based packaging.



Amcor is testing the technology to expand its AmFiber portfolio, ensuring these fiber-based solutions meet strict requirements for barrier performance, high running speeds and circularity. By using bio-based coatings, Amcor will gain from the reduced reliance on fossil fuel-derived feedstocks and greater use of renewable resources. This will result in a lower carbon footprint. The partnership will combine Kelpi’s technology with Amcor’s global research, development capabilities and scale to test commercially viable, scalable solutions for customers.

Amcor’s Q3 Performance

AMCR delivered third-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings of 96 cents per share, rising 6% year over year and meeting the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Reported net sales climbed 77% from the year-ago quarter to $5.91 billion and beat the consensus mark of $5.69 billion.

Results reflected the first full year of the Berry combination and continued integration progress, including $77 million of acquisition synergies in the quarter, along with cost and productivity actions that supported profitability.

AMCR’s Price Performance

Over the past year, the company’s shares have lost 5% compared with the industry’s 3.7% decline.

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Amcor’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

AMCR currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the Industrial Products sector are Tennant Company TNC, Fastenal Company FAST and RBC Bearings Incorporated RBC. TNC flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and FAST and RBC carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Tennant has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 40.8%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TNC’s 2026 earnings is pinned at $5.12 per share. The company’s shares have gained 14% in a year.

Fastenal has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 0.1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FAST’s 2026 earnings is pinned at $1.23 per share, which indicates year-over-year growth of 13.1%. The company’s shares have grown 14% in a year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RBC Bearings’ fiscal 2027 earnings is pegged at $14.17 per share. The company has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 6.2%. RBC shares have gained 65% in a year.

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Amcor PLC (AMCR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.