Ambarella (AMBA) Unveils AI-Based Image Signal Processor

Ambarella AMBA recently announced the launch of Artificial Intelligence (“AI”)-based Image Signal Processor (“AISP”) during the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (“CES”) 2022 in Las Vegas.



The new AISP technology utilizes neural networks to augment the image processing done by the hardware ISP integrated into its system-on-chips (“SoC”). This enables color imaging with low light at very low lux levels and minimal noise unlike the traditional cameras, which are noisy and deliver dark black and white video in low-light conditions. It reduces external illuminations by offering higher dynamic range processing up to 100X compared to state-of-the-art traditional image signals.



With this breakthrough technology, Ambarella intends to strengthen its position in the security and automotive industries where full-color night vision is essential. The AISP tech reduces total system costs of building high-quality cameras by using low cost sensors to deliver more natural color reproduction.



Ambarella’s new launch is expected to be available across its entire CVflow SoC portfolio at resolutions up to 4K in 2022.



With all automakers developing self-driving cars, there has been a high demand for camera-based SoCs and computer vision technology in recent times. Ambarella, being an AI silicon company, has deep technical knowledge in camera-based SoCs and enhanced computer vision capabilities. Growing demand for an advanced driving assistance system (“ADAS”) is likely to act as a key catalyst for the company’s near-term growth.



Ambarella continues to expand its CVflow family of AI processors through consecutive global collaborations. Very recently, during the CES 2022, it unveiled CV3 AI domain controller SoC, ideal for implementing autonomous driving for vehicles from Level 2+ to Level 4, single- and multi-camera ADAS, Driver Monitoring System (“DMS”) and in-cabin solutions, single- and multi-channel electronic mirrors with blind-spot detection, and intelligent parking assistance systems.



In December 2021, it collaborated with Israel-based Autobrains to develop a scalable range of ADAS solutions for the automotive mass market. In September, it partnered with China’s DongfengFengshen (Aeolus) to build DMS for the Yixuan Max vehicle.



In August, it announced that Moscow-based Yandex’s new SignalQ2 LTE-enabled DMS camera is based on the company’s CV25 edge AI vision SoC. In the same month, KeepTruckin, a fleet management company, selected CVflow’s CV22 edge AI vision SoC for its new AI Dashcam.

Ambarella has been benefiting from solid momentum in CV2, CV22 and CV25. In fiscal 2020, these products generated production revenues from 1,000 customers.



Automotive and Internet of Things cameras are driving Ambarella’s top line. During the third quarter of fiscal 2022, the company’s revenues increased 64% to $92.2 million, primarily driven by improvement in the automotive and security camera businesses.

