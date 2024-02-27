Ambac Financial Group Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Ambac Financial Group Inc. (AMBC):

Earnings: -$16 million in Q4 vs. $175 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.24 in Q4 vs. $3.86 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Ambac Financial Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $10.2 million or $0.32 per share for the period.

Revenue: $76 million in Q4 vs. $219 million in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.