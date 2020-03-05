AMBA Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Ambarella, Inc. (Symbol: AMBA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $53.84, changing hands as low as $52.65 per share. Ambarella, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AMBA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AMBA's low point in its 52 week range is $36.68 per share, with $73.59 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $53.12.

