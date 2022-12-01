Amazon's New Chips Coming for NVIDIA

Hey everybody, Dave Bartosiak with Trending Stocks at Zacks.com. It all started with a nerd in a garage, trying to sell books. Now it’s evolved into a nerd on a megayacht trying to send space ships to Mars. Amazon AMZN is the great American capitalist success story. The company’s AWS division has become the profit center. Nearly three-quarters of Amazon’s operating profit comes from AWS.

The company is aiming to squeeze out even more profits by unveiling its own line of high-end chips. Customers can now rent computing power that relies on the company’s new version of its Graviton chips. According to executives, the product is a springboard to making high-performance computing available to the masses.

These new chips will be a more-cost effective computing solution when compared to chips from juggernauts like Nvidia NVDA and Intel INTC.

With Amazon entering the chip fray, let’s check-in on the stock and the chip industry to see if now is the time to buy.

