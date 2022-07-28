Amazon.com Inc. Shares Close the Day 10.5% Higher - Daily Wrap

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) shares closed today 10.5% higher than it did at the end of yesterday. The stock is currently down 26.7% year-to-date, down 32.6% over the past 12 months, and up 139.8% over the past five years. Today, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.1%, and the S&P 500 rose 1.5%.
Trading Activity
- Shares traded as high as $125.50 and as low as $114.53 this week.
- Shares closed 28.3% below its 52-week high and 33.3% above its 52-week low.
- Trading volume this week was 99.7% lower than the 10-day average and 99.7% lower than the 30-day average.
- Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 1.6.
Technical Indicators
- The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was between 30 and 70.
- MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates an upward trend.
- The stock closed below its Bollinger band, indicating it may be oversold.
Market Comparative Performance
- The company's share price beats the S&P 500 Index today, lags it on a 1-year basis, and beats it on a 5-year basis
- The company's share price beats the Dow Jones Industrial Average today, lags it on a 1-year basis, and beats it on a 5-year basis
- The company share price beats the performance of its peers in the Consumer Discretionary industry sector today, lags it on a 1-year basis, and beats it on a 5 year basis
Per Group Comparative Performance
- The company's stock price performance year-to-date beats the peer average by -7.0%
- The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months lags the peer average by 79.2%
- The company's price-to-earnings ratio, which relates a company's share price to its earnings per share, is 112.5% higher than the average peer.
This story was produced by the Kwhen Automated News Generator. For more articles like this, please visit us at finance.kwhen.com. Write to editors@kwhen.com. © 2020 Kwhen Inc.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
