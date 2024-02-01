Amazon.com Inc. Q4 Income Advances, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $10.62 billion, or $1.00 per share. This compares with $278 million, or $0.03 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.80 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.9% to $169.96 billion from $149.20 billion last year.

Amazon.com Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $10.62 Bln. vs. $278 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.00 vs. $0.03 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.80 -Revenue (Q4): $169.96 Bln vs. $149.20 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $138.0 - $143.5 Bln

