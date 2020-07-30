Markets
AMZN

Amazon.com Inc. Q2 Profit Climbs

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) released earnings for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $5.24 billion, or $10.30 per share. This compares with $2.63 billion, or $5.22 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 40.2% to $88.91 billion from $63.40 billion last year.

Amazon.com Inc. earnings at a glance:

Amazon.com Inc. earnings at a glance:

