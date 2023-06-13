News & Insights

Amazon Web Services Down For Users: Reports

June 13, 2023 — 04:31 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Amazon's cloud-based service Amazon Web Services is down for thousands of users on Tuesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com

"We are continuing to experience increased error rates and latencies for multiple AWS Services in the US-EAST-1 Region," the AWS status page showed, according to Reuters.

About 12,000 users faced issues while accessing the service, according to Downdetector.com. The outage may be affecting a larger number of users.

"We have identified the root cause as an issue with AWS Lambda, and are actively working toward resolution," it added.

AWS Lambda is a service that lets customers run computer programs without having to manage any underlying servers.

RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms.
