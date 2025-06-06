Amazon Plans To Invest Over $5 Bln In Taiwan

Markets
(RTTNews) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) said that it is planning to invest over $5 billion to support the construction, connection, operation, and maintenance of its data centers in Taiwan.

This announcement follows the launch of the AWS Asia Pacific (Taipei) Region, the new AWS region to serve its customers through AWS data centers in Taiwan. AWS offers the broadest and deepest portfolio of services, including analytics, compute, content delivery, database, generative AI, machine learning, networking, storage, and other cloud technologies.

Prasad Kalyanaraman, Vice President of Infrastructure Services at AWS, said: "The new AWS Asia Pacific (Taipei) Region will enable organizations of all sizes to build and scale with confidence using our comprehensive suite of cloud services, ranging from foundational compute and storage to advanced analytics and artificial intelligence, all while meeting local data residency requirements."

The AWS Asia Pacific (Taipei) Region consists of three availability zones at launch, giving AWS 117 availability zones across 37 AWS regions globally.

AWS has plans for 13 more availability zones and four more AWS regions in Chile, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, and the AWS European sovereign cloud.

