Amazon Finally Makes a Basic Netflix Feature Available in the U.S.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) is finally bringing the account-profile feature for its Prime Video service to the U.S.

The feature is a standard on Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Disney's (NYSE: DIS) new Disney+ service. Amazon began rolling out the account enhancement earlier this year in India and some countries in Africa and Asia, but it was launching the feature in phases to the rest of the world. It's finally washing up on the shores of the U.S. today.

Image source: Amazon.com.

Making Prime Video competitive

Prime Video customers will be able to create up to six profiles with one primary account and five additional ones that can be a mix of adult and kids' profiles. The latter will only feature age-appropriate content, and kids also won't be able to make purchases.

While the new feature is rolling out today, it won't reach everyone at the same time and may take up to several days before it is universally available.

The change comes as Netflix and Disney continue to add millions of subscribers to their streaming services. Spurred on by the global pandemic, Netflix announced in April it had added 16 million subscribers worldwide, while Disney+ said it had 50 million subscribers just five months after the service launched.

When available, the feature will appear on a customer's Prime Video page under a "Profile Picker" drop-down menu. From there, a customer can add and manage profiles on the account.

10 stocks we like better than Amazon

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Amazon wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Amazon, Netflix, and Walt Disney and recommends the following options: long January 2021 $60 calls on Walt Disney, short July 2020 $115 calls on Walt Disney, long January 2022 $1920 calls on Amazon, and short January 2022 $1940 calls on Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.