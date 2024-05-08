Amazon Deploys Electric Trucks In California To Reduce Emissions

(RTTNews) - Amazon (AMZN) is adding nearly 50 heavy-duty electric trucks to its electric fleet in Southern California, aiming to travel for more than one million miles each year with zero tailpipe emissions.

The e-commerce giant said that the trucks will be integrated into its first-mile operations, where electric trucks will move goods from cargo containers, as well as second-mile operations, under which customer packages are transported to respective delivery centers. Further, the EVs will deliver packages across the state as part of its last-mile operations.

"We're proud to launch our largest fleet of electric heavy-duty vehicles yet in California," said Udit Madan, vice president of Worldwide Amazon Operations. "Heavy-duty trucking is a particularly difficult area to decarbonize, which makes us all the more excited to have these vehicles on the road today. We'll use what we learn from deploying these vehicles as we continue to identify and invest in solutions to reduce emissions in our transportation network, and to impact sustainability in the trucking industry more broadly."

The electric trucks, manufactured by Volvo VNR (VOLVY.PK), feature active collision mitigation, blind-spot detection, lane departure warning, lane-keeping assist, and adaptive cruise control, the company stated.

To achieve sustainability goals, Amazon had earlier deployed electric yard tractors in 2019, and custom electric delivery vans from Rivian (RIVN) in 2022. Also, the company has invested in alternate fuels, expecting to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2040.

