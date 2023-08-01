Amazon & Apple Earnings: What to Expect

Earnings season continues to chug along, with the period kicking into a much higher gear this week. So far, the Q2 cycle has been positive, helping reassure investors and boosting overall sentiment within the market.

And this week, we have many notable companies slated to report, including Amazon AMZN and Apple AAPL. Both companies will report after the market’s close on Thursday, August 3rd. Both stocks have staged big rebounds year-to-date, outperforming the general market handily.

But how do expectations stack up heading into their respective releases? Let’s take a closer look.

Amazon

Analysts have kept their earnings expectations muted for the quarter to be reported over the last several months, with the $0.34 per share estimate unchanged. The market heavyweight is expected to see a solid recovery, with the value reflecting a 240% improvement in earnings from the year-ago quarter.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Amazon’s top line is also forecasted to see growth; the Zacks Consensus Sales Estimate for the release presently stands at $131.5 billion, 8.5% higher year-over-year. It’s worth noting that the quarterly estimate is up a fractional 0.3% since the end of May.

Investors will wisely monitor Amazon Web Services (AWS) results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AWS net sales stands at $21.5 billion, indicating a 9% improvement from year-ago sales of $19.7 billion and reflecting a slight slowdown relative to prior year-over-year growth rates.

The company exceeded the consensus expectation for AWS net sales in its latest release, snapping a streak of back-to-back misses.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

It’s worth noting that Amazon has posted sizable EPS beats in back-to-back releases, exceeding expectations by 47% and 40%. Below is a chart illustrating the share reaction to each of the company’s previous three prints.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Apple

Apple’s $1.19 per share estimate for the upcoming release is up a small 0.8% over the last 60 days, reflecting slight bullishness. The company’s earnings are forecasted to retract a modest 1% from the year-ago quarter.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The tech titan is expected to post $81.3 billion in quarterly revenue, which reflects a modest 2% decline from year-ago sales of $83.0 billion. The quarterly estimate is down a fractional 0.1% since the end of May, reflecting neutrality among analysts.

While iPhone revenue remains important, Apple’s Services results (cloud services, App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay, and others) will also be closely monitored, as it’s quickly become a new source of growth for the company.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Services revenue resides at $20.8 billion, 6% higher than the year-ago quarter. In its latest release, Services revenue of $20.9 billion reflected a quarterly record.

And to top it off, our expectation for quarterly iPhone revenue stands at $40.1 billion, 1.4% lower than the year-ago quarter. The technology titan exceeded iPhone revenue expectations by 4% in its last quarter.

Apple posted results above estimates in its latest release, with shares reacting favorably post-earnings. Below is a chart illustrating the share reaction to each of the company’s previous three prints.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

With an extensive list of companies scheduled to unveil quarterly results this week, investors will have more than plenty to remain busy with. So far, earnings have been better than expected, helping us avoid the ‘earnings apocalypse’ many had feared.

On Thursday, after the market's close, we'll hear from heavyweights Apple AAPL and Amazon AMZN.

Analysts have primarily left their top and bottom line expectations unchanged for both companies over the last several months, with investors likely to focus on Amazon’s AWS and Apple’s Services results.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.